Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.80

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 41618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $670.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 279.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,853,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,400,000 after buying an additional 2,837,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 327.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,591,000 after buying an additional 748,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 244.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,626,000 after buying an additional 727,409 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 393.7% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 357,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,456,000 after buying an additional 284,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 375.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after buying an additional 283,989 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

