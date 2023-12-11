Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.80

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 41618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $670.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

