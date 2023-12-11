Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.98

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 94224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $958.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

