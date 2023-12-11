Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.98

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 94224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a market cap of $958.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

