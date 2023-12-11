Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.72

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 438049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

