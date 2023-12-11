Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.72

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 438049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 53,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

