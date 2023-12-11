Investmark Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 470,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

