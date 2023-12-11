Investmark Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 194,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,678,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,130,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $108.35. 313,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,939. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

