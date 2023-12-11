Investmark Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 166,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS DIHP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 369,097 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

