Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.12. 25,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $50.12.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

