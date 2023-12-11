Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. 181,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,975. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.