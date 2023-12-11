Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $490,000 Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of FSCO remained flat at $5.79 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 88,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

