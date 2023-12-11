Investmark Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.8% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $164.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

