Investmark Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.10. 467,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,494. The company has a market cap of $208.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

