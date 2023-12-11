Investmark Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.16. 1,231,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,814. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $268.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

