Investmark Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 56,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 250,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 140,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 61,612 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,295,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,324,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.