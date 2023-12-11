Investmark Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 239,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,446. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.