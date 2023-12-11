Investmark Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock remained flat at $53.86 during trading on Monday. 1,193,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,851. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.