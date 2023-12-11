Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December 11th (AGRX, AINC, ARKR, ARL, ATXI, CVU, DGLY, DIT, EYPT, FLNT)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 11th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL). They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

