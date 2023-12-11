Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December 11th (AGRX, AINC, ARKR, ARL, ATXI, CVU, DGLY, DIT, EYPT, FLNT)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 11th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL). They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

