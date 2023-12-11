Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires Shares of 43,861 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,861 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.30. 1,141,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,138. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

