Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,226. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

