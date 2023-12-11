Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 1,197 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $8.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.96. 125,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.74 and a 200 day moving average of $333.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $366.38.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

