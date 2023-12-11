Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 3,759 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

