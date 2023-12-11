Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 5,791 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.31. The company had a trading volume of 211,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,957. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

