Investment Management Corp of Ontario Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.1% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $26,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,322,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,639,000 after purchasing an additional 489,440 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 303,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $325.86. 89,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.52 and its 200 day moving average is $289.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $327.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.