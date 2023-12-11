Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.19. 1,279,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

