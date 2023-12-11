Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.65. 577,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,014. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

