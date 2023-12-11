Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $13.08 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 6,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,431,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,641. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

