Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $45.01 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 1.9% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario owned 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $45,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.77.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.02. The company had a trading volume of 89,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.47 and a 200-day moving average of $226.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

