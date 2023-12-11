Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $7.35 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.46.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $621.53. 913,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $570.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $628.60. The company has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

