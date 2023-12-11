Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TD traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $60.04. 849,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,089. The company has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.