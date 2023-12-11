Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $7.90 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,026,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,514,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,631,000 after acquiring an additional 68,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

NYSE BMO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.57. 73,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

