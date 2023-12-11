Investment Management Corp of Ontario Invests $7 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,018. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 169.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $299.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.58 and a 200 day moving average of $243.37.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.74.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

