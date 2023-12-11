Investment Management Corp of Ontario Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.01. 555,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.81.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

