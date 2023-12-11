Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 5,997 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.46. The company had a trading volume of 221,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $182.94.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

