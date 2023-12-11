Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 1,509 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.31. 447,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average of $256.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

