Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 21,020 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after buying an additional 311,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.8 %

ADM stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.05. 544,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,293. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

