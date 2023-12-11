Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 4,834 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.65. 3,929,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,636,541. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

