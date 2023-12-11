Investment Management Corp of Ontario Takes $3.37 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.67. 577,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

