Investment Management Corp of Ontario Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 531,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

