Investment Management Corp of Ontario Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $164,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MELI traded up $34.98 on Monday, hitting $1,612.96. 107,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,291. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,368.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,296.99. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,660.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.