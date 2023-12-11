Investor AB Purchases Shares of 31,000 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Investor AB acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 0.0% of Investor AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.73. 10,609,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,376,262. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

