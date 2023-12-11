Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 51,554 call options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,394 call options.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.27. 3,661,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,110. Starbucks has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.20.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Starbucks

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.