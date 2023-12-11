Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 33,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of 487% compared to the average volume of 5,641 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,305. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.