Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 33,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of 487% compared to the average volume of 5,641 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.
Institutional Trading of Carrier Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
