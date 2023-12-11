Ion Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 76,950 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,950 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 2.1% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of iShares Silver Trust worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,028,471. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

