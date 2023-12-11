Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys 13,901 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $29,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,171. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $165.10 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

