Ion Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for about 1.2% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,856,904 shares of company stock worth $457,742,837. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DT traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 261,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,338. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.