Ion Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Impinj at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Impinj Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,096. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,110,202.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,002,454.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 10,572 shares worth $639,321. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

