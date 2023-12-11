ION Crossover Partners Ltd Invests $560,000 in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW)

ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Taboola.com makes up approximately 1.3% of ION Crossover Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

