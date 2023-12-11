Ionic Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after acquiring an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after acquiring an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,818,000 after purchasing an additional 329,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.18. 558,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

